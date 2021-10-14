Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Love After Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'Jab Hum Kisiko Pyaar Karte Hai...'

Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her feature film debut with Honsla Rakh, for which she has begun media interactions. Shehnaaz had been away from the limelight since her close friend Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely death last month. The actress recently resumed work, beginning with Honsla Rakh promotions.

In her first interview post Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz has spoken about love and attachment while talking about her role in the upcoming movie. The Punjabi movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. In the film, Shehnaaz plays a mother of a toddler.

“Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio,)” she told Bollywood Bubble.

“Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much)," Shehnaaz added.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor. The rumoured couple also appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

