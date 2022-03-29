Shehnaaz Gill Talks About SidNaaz, Says 'It Was Not Just a Hashtag, But My Everything'

Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla were everyone’s favourite. Even though the two had never confirmed their relationship, their fans loved to see them together. However, the world was left shocked and teary-eyed after the sudden demise of the Balika Vadhu actor in September last year. Sidnaaz fans were left heartbroken and numb. It looked like they’ll never be able to use their favourite Jodi’s hashtag ever again.

Months after, Shehnaaz Gill talked about ‘Sidnaaz’ in a recent interview and mentioned that it was not merely a hashtag for her. The singer and actress talked about how Sidnaaz meant everything and was her life. She also thanked fans for showering loved Sidnaaz.

“For people, #Sidnaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything. It was a beautiful memory and part of my life which will always stay with me wherever I go and whatever I do," Shehnaaz Gill told Face magazine.

Advertisement

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s new chat show Shape of You and talked about getting trolled for being happy months after Sidharth Shukla’s death. The Punjabi actress-singer mentioned that her rumoured beau Sidharth always wanted her to be happy and said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

Shehnaaz had also talked about her relationship with the late actor and had said, “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.