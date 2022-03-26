Shehnaaz Gill Tells Shilpa Shetty, 'Why Should I Tell Anyone About My Relationship With Sidharth?'

Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s new chat show Shape of You, where the Punjabi actress-singer spoke about her rumoured romance with late actor and former Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. The two were reportedly dating at the time of his death. Shehnaaz has often been subjected to trolling for moving on in her life and “having fun" months after her rumoured boyfriend’s death. She received immense flak for videos in which she was seen laughing and dancing at an engagement party that took place a few months later after Sidharth Shukla’s death.

During her recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show, when Shilpa asked her about getting trolled for looking happy, Shehnaaz confessed that her rumoured beau Sidharth always wanted her to be happy.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

Talking about her bond with the late actor, she said, “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

Shehnaaz Gill further said that Sidharth always wanted to see her happy. “Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life).”

