Shehnaaz Gill to Finally Resume Shoot for Honsla Rakh After Sidharth Shukla's Death

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s demise on September 2 left the industry in complete shock. Those near and dear to him are still coping with the massive loss of his untimely passing. Earlier, it was reported that actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was a close friend of Sidharth’s, was healing one day at a time. Now, it is learnt that she might resume work by October 7. She will film a promotional song for Honsla Rakh, her Punjabi movie co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

The said song was supposed to be shot in mid-September first but later delayed to the month’s end since Shehnaaz was not ready to resume work. Now, the producers have finally decided to shoot with her on October 7 either in UK or India, depending on her visa permissions.

Honsla Rakh co-producer Diljit Thind told ETimes, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

The trailer of Honsla Rakh was also launched recently but Shehnaaz did not promote it or share it on social media. The movie has been filmed in Canada during the pandemic.

After Sidharth’s demise, images and videos of Shehnaaz grief-stricken had left netizens heartbroken. Shehnaaz and Sidharth appeared on Dance Dewwane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT as ‘SidNaaz’ a week before Sidharth’s death.

