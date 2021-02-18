Shehnaaz Gill to Make Film Debut with Diljit Dosanjh's Maiden Production 'Honsla Rakh'

Diljit Dosanjh has turned film producer as he launched his production company Story Time Productions and starts the shoot of his very first production, titled 'Honsla Rakh', in Vancouver, Canada.

Honsla Rakh is a Punjabi language feature film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It also marks the feature film debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The film also features Shinda Grewal, the son of leading Punjabi star Gippy Grewal. The film will be released worldwide this Dusshera.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was photographed at the Mumbai airport as she headed for Canada for the shoot of her first feature film. Shehnaaz was recently in Kashmir to shoot for her upcoming music video with rapper Badshah.

Before that, Shehnaaz Gill shot for another music video with Sidharth Shukla in Goa. The two are close friends. While Shehnaaz several times confessed her love for the actor on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, Sidharth always maintained that they are just friends. After the show concluded, the duo was spotted chilling together many times, with fans speculating if they have started dating. However, neither Shehnaaz nor Sidharth has confirmed their relationship. Shehnaaz also celebrated her birthday with Sidharth.