Shehnaaz Gill To Nora Fatehi: 5 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Got a Break in Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan is well known for launching some great talents in the industry. Having hosted the famous reality show Bigg Boss for 12 years, the actor has also given a big break in films to some contestants after they have served their stint on the show. This has further framed the career graph of the Bigg Boss contestants who have bagged a role opposite Salman Khan. Let’s take a look at top 5 celebrities who starred alongside Salman post their Bigg Boss stint.

1. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill impressed the audience during her stint in Bigg Boss season 13 and now enjoys a massive fan following. She has certainly introduced a distinct charm of cuteness that not only left the audience but also the host Salman Khan impressed. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood film debut starring next to Salman Khan in his highly anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

2. Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli grabbed the attention of Salman Khan during his stint in Bigg Boss season 7. While the actor has taken a break from the movie, his successful journey in the house of Bigg Boss house grabbed him the role of an antagonist in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. As the film marked the comeback of Armaan to movies, his performance was also been appreciated by the masses and the critics.

3. Ashmit Patel

After Bigg Boss season 4, Ashmit Patel won Salman Khan’s heart. Salman had once lost his lucky bracelet gifted by his father Salim Khan, and it was later found by Ashmit. The actor then also made a comeback to showbiz with the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho.

4. Sana Khan

Sana Khan was a part of Bigg Boss season 6. During her journey, she managed to grab the attention of Salman Khan after which she made her big screen debut in the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Since then, the actress has been part of several commercial films and web shows.

5. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 9. While she is a well-known name today for superhit dance numbers like Dilbar and Garmi, among others, her on-screen energy in Salman Khan’s Bharat was widely loved and appreciated. The actress enjoys stardom and often makes headlines with her professional milestones.

Read all the Latest Movies News here