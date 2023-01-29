Shehnaaz Gill To Share Screen With Vaani Kapoor For Nikkhil Advani’s Next Film? Know Here

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, she is on a success spree. She shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh and has featured in several music videos too. While the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looks like she will sign another film soon.

As reported by E-times, Shehnaaz Gill has been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. Reportedly, it is a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

“It’s a women-led film and every actress will have an equally prominent role. The shoot was originally scheduled to commence last year. However, it got delayed due to weather conditions and will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character. In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in the music video Moon Rise by Guru Randhawa. She is currently shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Kriti Sanon, and Daggubati Venkatesh among others in key roles. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year and will hit theatres on Eid 2023.

Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100%, the Punjabi heartthrob will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

