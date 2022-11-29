Shehnaaz Gill Unveils Poster of Her Collab With MC Square Titled Ghani Syaani; Check Song's Release Date

We cannot keep calm! Rapper MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill have officially announced their first collaboration. The duo released the poster of their upcoming song, Ghani Sayaani on social media platforms. Please note, the song releases on December 5. As of now, the poster of Ghani Sayaani has sent fans in a tizzy. It featured Shehnaaz looking her stunning self in an off-white high-slit gown, laced with intricate golden work. She is seen posing with MC Square, who looked dapper in golden trousers, shimmery shirt, and the triangular sunglasses.

Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster with her Twitter fam. Have a look:

“Iss saal ko end karenge ek dhamaake ke saath (We’ll end this year with a bang) Dropping our next, Ghani Syaani with Shehnaaz Gill. Mark the date - 5th December 2022,” MC Square wrote, as she shared the poster on Instagram.

MC Square’s co-contestant from the reality show, Hustle 2.0 and internet sensation Srushti Tawade has already called the song a “banger.” “Banger pe banger pe banger pe banger,” she wrote in the comment section.

A few days ago, the rapper teased fans as he shared a picture with Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram. Hinting at an upcoming collaboration between them, MC Square wrote, “What’s cooking?”

Rapper MC Square, whose actual name is Abhishek Baisla, recently won the rap battle show Hustle 2.0. His songs Badmos Chora, Ram Ram, Naina Ki Talwar, and 4 Din among others became an instant hit on social media. Several celebrities, including cricket great Virat Kohli lauded the singer for his impeccable art.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was recently awarded at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022, which was held in Dubai. After receiving the award, the actress dedicated it to late actor Siddharth Shukla.

She said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you meri life mein aane ke liye. And itna mere pe invest kiya ki main aaj yahan pe pahunchi hun. (I want to thank just one person. Thank you for coming into my life, thank you for investing in me so much that I am able to reach where I am today) Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

