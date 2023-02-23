Shehnaaz Gill Waits to Click Pics With MC Stan While Her Name is Announced on Stage, Fans Impressed

MC Stan had a long journey from wanting to exit Bigg Boss 16 to finally walking away with the trophy of the season. The rapper’s win might not have been expected by many but for his huge fanbase, it was a moment of celebration. stan received so much love during the course of the show and after coming out of the house, his fan following seems to have increased. Recently, he met Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill at an event and the latter waited to click photos with Stan despite her name being announced on the stage.

The paparazzi shared a video of the duo meeting on the red carpet. Shehnaaz was also heard congratulating Stan for winning Bigg Boss 16. The actress looked gorgeous in a black gown while Stan donned a black shirt paired with denim. Watch:

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement about seeing the duo together. “Dekho shehnaaz ke liye announce horaha stage pe bularahe phir bhi mc Stan ke liye photo diya she is so down to earth …." wrote one fan. Another user wrote, “ShehnaazGill X MC STAN loved them both". Another comment read, “Stannnyyyy X ShehnaazGill"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu among others. She was previously seen in Punjabi films such as Honsla Rakh, Daaka, Kala Shah Kala and Sat Shri Akaal England. MC Stan, on the other hand, will be beginning his India tour in March.

