Shehnaaz Gill Walks Around a Beach Cheerfully In Latest Video, But Her Caption Will Melt Your Heart

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved television personalities. Ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 13, the actor has been winning hearts and enjoys a massive fan following. She is cute, cheerful, and full of life. However, after the sudden demise of her friend and actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz was left devastated. Since then, the Punjab Ki Katrina has been trying to cope with the loss and come out stronger.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Instagram account and dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen walking around cheerfully at a beach. The actor looks happy as she plays with pigeons in the video. However, what will surely melt your heart is the caption of her post. “Wish I could fly away too," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans were quick to shower love and blessings in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “You are flying my cutie. You are flying so high… We can see. Love u sana." Another social media user commented penned down a heartfelt note for his favourite actor and expressed how watching her smile is absolute bliss. “Dear Shehnaaz, to see you this peaceful and full of happiness is absolute bliss for us. It’s important for you to remain happy and focus on all the right things, focus on your work, being happy, making good and reliable friends," the comment read.

The video is now also going viral on Twitter. Check out how fans are reacting to it.

Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination.Keep smiling @ishehnaaz_gill ❤️#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/suoptDBYJg — 💫💫💥 (@_1HonslaRak) February 12, 2022

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGillTheNextBigThing pic.twitter.com/LMMZ4uSsmp— Kulvinder k grewal (@Kulvinderkgrew1) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 where she paid a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla. She performed on the song that she had released after the demise of the actor. Shehnaaz and Salman Khan were also left teary-eyed during the episode. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill is also likely to participate in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Luck Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates here.