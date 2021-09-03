Shehnaaz Gill Wanted to Marry Sidharth Shukla, Reveals Friend Abu Malik

The untimely demise of TV actor Sidharth Shukla has left everybody shocked. The 40-year-old passed away, on Thursday morning, after suffering a heart attack. The actor’s friends and family are yet to come to terms with the reality. Another person who is in tremendous pain is Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Their love story started during Bigg Boss 13. Now musician Abu Malik, who was also part of Bigg Boss 13, and later became friends with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, has now revealed some personal information about the duo.

In an interaction with E Times, hours after the death of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth, Abu disclosed that Shehnaaz had once asked him to tell Sidharth to marry her. “Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020 - I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown,” Abu told E Times while remembering the exact date of his particular conversation with Shehnaaz.

Abu also said that he is pained by what Shehnaaz must be going through right now, adding that Sidharth also used to love her a lot. Recalling his conversation with the late actor, the musician said that Sidharth told him that his entire day would get spoiled if Shehnaaz used to get angry.

Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh also revealed that his daughter is not in a good condition after the death of Sidharth. “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her (Shehnaaz). She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later,” he told SpotboyE.

Sidharth was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Friday.

