Shehnaaz Gill Wins Hearts As She Invites Fans In Her Hotel Room To Take Pics, Netizens Call Her 'Kind'

Shehnaaz Gill is the queen of hearts for a reason. The actress is widely loved by all and never fails to impress all with her simplicity. Now, a new video of the Punjabi hearthrob has surfaced on social media which has neft netizens in complete awe. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen sharing a plan on how can her fans take pictures with her in her hotel room. “Get 10 people at a time. They can come, take pictures and leave. Then invite next ten people and so on," she told her team.

Soon after the video surfaced online, several social media users reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actress. While some praised Shehnaaz for being kind and pure, others appreciated the efforts she takes for her fans. “She treats everyone with EQUAL LOVE, we all know how hectic her schedule is going. She still tried, I will say more than her level best to meet all who made the effort and wanted to meet her. JUST BE HONEST IN LOVING HER BACK," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Never seen any celeb giving so much time n importance to fans as much as She does ….the reason why shehnaaz treats her fan as family."

I recorded this! Shehnaaz is kinder than any other Indian celebrity, She called all of us to meet her at the hotel room. Thank you for everything Shehnaaz! ✨ 19.12.22 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/5IQ8cf5dw1— Shehnaaz Gill FB (@shehnaazzgill14) December 19, 2022

Last month, another video of Shehnaaz Gill went viral in which she was seen consoling a fan who broke down after meeting her. The fan was extremely happy to meet the actress and cried inconsolable post which Shehnaaz hugged her. Later the fan bend down on one knee to present the actress a gift. However, Shehnaaz asked her to stand up and then give the gift to her.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in music video titled Ghani Sayaani which marked her first collaboration with rapper MC Square. She is now also all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be released in theatres on Eid next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here