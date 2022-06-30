Shehnaaz Gill Writes 'SidNaaz' As She Signs Autograph, Viral Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became everyone’s favourite after they participated in Bigg Boss 13. They won everyone’s heart and their fans started to use ‘SidNaaz,’ an amalgam of their first names on social media to talk about the two actors. Even though Sidharth Shukla is no more among us, a video of Shehnaaz Gill is going viral on social media which is leaving all SidNaaz fans emotional.

The video has been shared by one of the Twitter user by the name of Tina Ahuja. In the clip, the Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill can be seen signing an autograph. She wrote Sidharth’s name ‘Sid’ and beneath it, she wrote ‘Naaz’. In the caption, the fan mentioned how Shehnaaz keeps the late actor on a ‘pedestal’ like a ‘guardian angel’ and therefore she has written ‘SidNaaz’ like that.

“The way she autographed and wrote Sid upar and then Naazneeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together, I feel is because she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watching and guiding over her from above and she would always be behind him following his footsteps and life lessons,” the tweet read.

The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons pic.twitter.com/GHnnmP61C7 — Tina (@TinaAhuja12) June 28, 2022

The video has left fans emotional. Several people took to the comment section and expressed their views on why Shehnaaz wrote Sidnaaz like that. “They both are Soulmate woh kabhi juda nahi honge Sid ko humesha apne Sar ka Taaj banakar rakhegi,” one of the fans wrote.

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill talked about ‘Sidnaaz’ and mentioned that it was not merely a hashtag for her. The actress had even said that Sidnaaz meant everything and was her life. “For people, #Sidnaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything. It was a beautiful memory and part of my life which will always stay with me wherever I go and whatever I do,” Shehnaaz Gill told Face magazine.

