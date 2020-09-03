Shehnaaz Gill's Answer Goes Viral, Salman Khan All Set for Bigg Boss 14

Even as the viral Kokilaben song and many memes it inspired, continue to trend on social media, a paparazzi asked former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill "Rasode mein kaun tha?"

The catchy song was inspired by a scene from Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Memes based on the song is being used by several people on social media. It so happened that Shehnaaz was spotted stepping out of a designer shop in Mumbai by a paparazzi.

Salman Khan has not seen a movie release in theaters this year. His action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was to hit screens in Eid but all plans were delayed due to the shutdown on public activities like cinema viewing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Salman is returning as host of Bigg Boss in it's fourteenth edition, all set to premiere in October. Earlier, it was disclosed that Salman is charging around Rs 15 crore per episode of BB 14 which pegged his earnings from this season somewhere close to Rs 250 crore cumulative. Now, it is being claimed that the superstar's remuneration is way north of the aforementioned figure.

After Saif Ali Khan, Sonu Sood is the next Bollywood star to feature on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 5 (work from home edition). On Tuesday, the show's host Neha Dhupia shared a teaser of the episode, which will feature Sonu Sood, on Instagram.

During the chat, Neha asked Sonu about Akshay Kumar's superpower. Sonu Sood, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Singh Is Kinng, Entertainment and Gabbar Is Back, jokingly said, "Woh note badi tezi se ginnta hai yaar aur usne mujhe lagta hai counting machine bhi li hogi... (he counts his cash really fast. I think he must have got currency count machine)." When Neha asked Sonu Sood about his Happy New Year director and friend Farah Khan, the actor said, "She doesn't need a mike to scold you. She might be speaking in Mumbai, but her voice can reach a person sitting in Punjab."

Actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu and Meera Chopra have spoken against Rhea Chakraborty being vilified by sections of media and social media at a time when the investigation is still on in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, fans of the late actor are unhappy with this. They believe these celebrities are taking sides with the actress who is an accused in the case.

On Thursday, netizens started trolling Vidya Balan on the Facebook group "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput" which has over 6,18,000 members. The trolling began after a group member shared a news piece that talks about Vidya Balan protesting the vilification of Rhea.

Members of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS are expected to become multimillionaire shareholders after receiving shares in their label, Big Hit Entertainment, as it prepares an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million).

This week, BTS scored Korea’s first-ever no. 1 spot on the main U.S. Billboard music chart with breezy disco hit “Dynamite”. Their first all-English language single hit the spot for mainstream U.S. pop fans, with a Youtube video garnering more than 284 million views already.

