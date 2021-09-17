Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Gets Sidharth Shukla's Face Tattooed on His Arm, Says 'You'll Always Be Alive'

It has been two weeks since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away leaving family and friends in deep state of shock and mourning. After his untimely demise due to heart attack, it was reported several times that actress Shehnaaz Gill is having a difficult time coping up with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant’s death. Now, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz took to social media to share with SidNaaz fans his tattooed arm that has Sidharth’s smiling face on it. Shehnaaz’s name also appears below Sidharth’s tattoo.

Captioning the post, Shehbaz wrote, “our memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories (sic)." Fans flooded Shehbaz’s comments section with loving messages.

Shehbaz was constantly by his sister Shehnaaz’s side as she bid adieu to Sidharth at a Mumbai crematorium. She also broke down at the venue only to be consoled and supported by friends and family. Videos of Shehbaz and Shehnaaz arriving at the Oshiwara crematorium were shared by the media present there. In the videos, Shehnaaz was in tears while Shehbaz tried to console her. Shehnaaz soon joined Sidharth’s family, friends and other television personalities present at the crematorium.

Shehbaz earlier shared a throwback photo of Sidharth and remembered him as “My sher (lion)." Shehbaz first met Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, where the former had come to meet Shehnaaz during the family week.

Since then Shehbaz has shared many moments with Sidharth on social media. After Sidharth’s death, his family issued a statement urging privacy to mourn their son’s passing and also organised an online prayer meet.

