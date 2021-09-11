Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Pens Heartfelt Note for Sidharth Shukla: 'Your Family Is My Family'

Last week, the news of Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise left the entire nation in utter shock and grim silence. Fans and friends of the actor have been mourning his loss including Shehbaz Badesha. Brother to Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend, singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz has been grieving in his own way. Since the day of the late actor’s cremation, Shehbaz has been posting pictures of Sidharth and heartfelt notes dedicated to him.

In a tribute he paid recently on his Instagram Stories, he shared a still of the Bigg Boss 13 winner from the show. While sharing it on the photo-sharing platform, Shehbaz wrote, “Your pain is my pain. Your family is my family.” He also wrote, Sher, a title he uses to fondly refer to the late star.

This was not the first time Shehbaz remembered Sidharth. On the night of September 3, he posted a solo photo of Sidharth and wrote, “You are always with us and you will always be. I will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon.”

Shehbaz, who was briefly on Bigg Boss season 13, shared a still from the show. The photo from the BB house featured Sidharth saying something to Shehbaz. “I have learned so much from you. And I know I will achieve something big like you (sic.)”

Shehbaz rushed to be with Shehnaaz as soon as the news of Sidharth’s death was known.

Shehnaaz’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh, also mourned the passing of the actor on Instagram. He said, “Vishwas nahi ho raha. Tum hamesha dil mein rahoge (It’s hard to believe that you are . You will always stay in our hearts).” On the day of the actor’s death, he informed a media portal that his daughter was not doing fine.

Sidharth died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

