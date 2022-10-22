Shehnaaz Gill's Cover of KGF 2 Song 'Mehbooba' Leaves Fans Swooning, Check It Out Now

Shehnaaz Gill is a Jack Of All Trades as it is evident from her flair in acting or her infallible charm and glamour. To add to her repertoire, the Bigg Boss 13 fame often treats her fans with songs sung by her and it never fails to enamour them. Following that trajectory, Shehnaaz released her latest cover of the song ‘Mehbooba’ from KGF 2 and it rightly struck a chord with her fans.

On Saturday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle where she can be seen warbling her song in a cute black-colored tank top and a multi-colored skirt. The mesmerizing number is a romantic ballad embellished with the themes of love and adulation. Meanwhile, her caption consisted of five star emojis. Impressed by her singing skills, fans swarmed the comment section with endearing compliments. One of them wrote, “Koyal se bhi pyaari awaaz”. Another fan commented, “This is a Diwali treat for Shehnaazians”. Someone else said, “I am your biggest fan. You are a honest person and super singer. Love you lots. I wish you success every moment”.

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz had bumped into Vicky Kaushal at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. After meeting Vicky, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.In the pictures, Shehnaaz and Vicky were seen twinning in black and they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the lens. While Shehnaaz looked prettiest in a black saree, Vicky sported a dapper look in a black kurta. The duo was seen hugging each other and posing for the clicks. Shehnaaz gave a perfect caption to her pictures with Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch” along with a red heart emoji.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter the industry too. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

