Shehnaaz Gill's Cryptic Caption On Her Latest Pic Leaves Fans Wondering If All Is Well With Her

Recently, Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a cryptic post on her social media, after an FIR was filed against her father for an alleged rape case. In her post, she talked about karma and added a picture to her Instagram on Sunday. Instagramming her photo, she wrote a caption, which read, "If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!"

A few days ago, Shehnaaz had shared another cryptic caption that read, "Sin is a product that appears to be attractive n cheaply available but in reality one keeps paying its price for life and beyond #karma."

Many tried to cheer her up and posted comments like "Very well said, Shehnaaz. God bless you. Keep yourself safe and happy," and "We miss you Shehnaaz and love you."

Her followers expressed their concern over the same. One user commented, "Why this caption? Are you fine @shehnaazgill." Another one said, "Don’t worry about anything and focus on your work dear.... We are eagerly waiting for your next project"

Follow @News18Movies for more