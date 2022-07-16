Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Gets Emotional After Meeting Her; Video Proves Why She Is Called 'Queens of Hearts'

Shehnaaz Gill is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi heartthrob has been ruling hearts and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, the actress met a fan who not only got emotional upon meeting her but was also left teary-eyed.

In the video that was shared on social media, Shehnaaz Gill was seen arriving for an event when a die-hard fan of hers came running toward her. In the clip, the fan was also seen hugging her favourite actress. The emotional fan got teary-eyed following which Shehnaaz consoled her.

The video is heartwarming to watch and has left netizens completely impressed. “Queen of hearts,” one of the fans wrote in the comment section. Another comment read, “Loads of love and blessings to my darling baby.” “This is called popularity…Dil se fan love karte hai…Achha laga ye video dekh ke….#shehnaazgill,” a third comment read.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill in the lead. The film will be Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut. While the actress has so far made no official announcement regarding her association with the movie, recently a picture of Shehnaaz which was reportedly from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali went viral on social media. In the click, she was seen posing with child artist Riddhi Sharma.

Besides this, Shehnaaz Gill has also been vlogging lately and has been dropping videos on her YouTube channel. Recently, the actress was seen making the most of the monsoon and exploring Maharashtra in her vlog when she went for a trek. In the video, Shehnaaz looked incredibly happy being in nature’s lap as she walked towards a waterfall. On her way, she also interacted with the locals and helped them in farming. At one point in the video, she also said, “I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace”.

