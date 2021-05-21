Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Ask Her to Do Film With Sidharth Shukla, Actress Has Best Reply

Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday went live on her Instagram page. During the session, the actress talked about producing a music video “Little Star” for her brother and her future projects. Shehnaaz also could not stop blushing as fans complimented how she and Sidharth Shukla look great together and should star in a film soon. Shehnaaz read out the comment by a fan, “Sid and you both look good together". She sweetly replied to the fan saying, “Thank You."

One of her fans also asked the actress to do a film together with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz replied, ‘kisi director ko acha lagega toh karega woh movie (If a director likes us he will make a film for us).’ She then asked fans to support Sidharth Shukla’s upcoming series. Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut Broken But Beautiful 3 is set to premiere on May 29, where he plays a no-nonsense writer-director Agastya Rao.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple someday. Shehnaaz also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she admitted to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

