Shehnaaz Gill's Father Denies Rape Charge, Offers CCTV Footage As Proof

Punjabi actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has denied the rape allegations levelled against him.

Santokh, who is a politician in Punjab, told a local TV channel that he was at his home the entire day when the alleged incident happened, reports BollywoodLife.com. He has further said that there is CCTV footage of his home to prove that he is speaking the truth.

He has also denied reports claiming that he had been absconding after the incident. He has said that the CCTV footage will prove that he is innocent, adding that Rohi Bridge, the area where the crime allegedly happened, is apparently also under CCTV surveillance.

On Thursday, news reports emerged claiming that Santokh has been booked by Punjab Police on allegations of raping a 40-year-old woman. The victim, a resident of Jalandhar, claimed that Sukh committed the crime in his car at gunpoint. The case was registered on May 19 at a police station in Beas, Amritsar district.

While Shehnaaz Gill is yet to give her comments on the same, Santokh's son Shehbaz had responded to the allegations. "Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proofs that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV survillience and we have arranged for recording of it," he told SpotboyE.

