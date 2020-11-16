Shehnaaz Gill's Father on Her Relationship with Sidharth Shukla: Neither Against it Nor I Want Them Together

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill continue to drive fan frenzy long after the stint in Bigg Boss 13 but seems like latter's father Santokh Singh Sukh is upset with her. He is irked by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant after she did not visit him and the family while shooting in Chandigarh. Apparently, Santokh has sworn to never speak to her following this incident. In a recent interview, Santokh said Shehnaaz hasn't wished him on Diwali this year and they have reduced their contact after she came out of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.

"I don't know why her calls to me started decreasing, even though she kept in touch with her mother. She hasn't met her grandparents after her stints in 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'," he told The Times of India.

When asked about her relationship with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, he said, "I wouldn't like to say anything on this. It's her personal life," adding, "Na main unke khilaaf hoon, na main unke haque mein hoon. Na hi main iska virodh karta hoon aur na hi main chahta hoon ki yeh dono saath rahen." As we prodded him further on this since he is Shehnaz's father, "Main Daddy hoon, lekin agar koi mujhe Daddy samjhe tab na. Agar koi samjhega nahin ki main Daddy hoon, toh main Daddy kaika hoon? Bachche ko samajhna chahiye ki mera baap hai (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sidharth went to Punjab to shoot for a song with Shehnaaz. The actress had recently shared beautiful pictures with her mother on her verified Instagram account. Sidharth too shared photos and videos from the trip where he can be seen having a great time in the mustard fields.