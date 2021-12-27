Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot at After He Takes Political Plunge and Joins BJP

Actress and reality TV actress Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santhok Singh Sukh recently joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The move came right ahead of the the state Assembly elections in 2022. News comes in that Santhok Singh was shot at in Amritsar when two men on a bike fired at him at around 8.30 PM this past Saturday. The incident happened when Santhok Singh was on his way back from events in the city.

His security parked the car they were travelling in for a toilet break. When he was alone and seated at the driver’s seat, the two men on the bike came near him. He rolled down the windows to identify the two men and that is when he was shot at. His security threw bricks at the men on bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene, as per amarujala.com. Police say the matter seemed suspicious and the investigation is on. Santhok Singh escaped unhurt in the firing.

Meanwhile, Santhok Singh alleged that even though the police were informed timely about the incident, a case was yet to be registered.

Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala Guru police station, said the police recovered four empty shells from the spot.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, has been staying away from social media ever since Sidharth Shukla’s death. Santhok Singh had earlier shared a picture with her, making fans rejoice. In the photo, the actress is seen posing with her dad and a few other people.

