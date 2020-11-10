Shehnaaz Gill's Father Vows Not to Speak to Her Again in Life, Here's Why

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling over the hearts of her fans on social media with trending hashtags in her name. The actress-singer recently travelled to Chandigarh with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla and received a very warm welcome from their admirers there.

However, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh is upset with her daughter because she apparently she did not visit him and the family while shooting in the city. Santokh has even sworn to never speak to her following this incident. He claimed that he came to know about her daughter's shooting schedule in the city only through the media and that she did not make any efforts to inform her family about the same.

He further added that the shooting location and her family home was just two hours away and even then, Shehnaaz did not bother to meet them. Santokh further said that despite knowing about her grandfather's knee surgery, which he had recently undergone, Shehnaaz never came to see him.

“Now when will we get a chance to see her even I do not know as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. Infact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life” said Shehnaaz’s father as per a website.

Here are some fans getting snapped with Shehnaaz during her shoot in Chandigarh and nearby areas.

Shehnaaz, popularly known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, has got immense fame and recognition post her BB 13 stint.