Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Makes SidNaaz Fans Emotional, This Pic of Sidharth Shukla Features on It

Shehnaaz Gill has dominated the internet since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Millions of people adore the stunning actress. The actress was even featured on the cover of the international magazine, Face, for their special women's edition. Shehnaaz was recently photographed at an airport. Fans were overjoyed to see their favourite celebrity after such a long time. However, as soon as the photos were released, several eagle-eyed admirers saw something unusual.

Fans saw an image of Sidharth Shukla clutching Shehnaaz's hand on her phone wallpaper. It's a still from Sidnaaz's first single, Bhula Dunga. This was their initial project following their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Social media got flooded with heart-warming revelations and the cropped image quickly became viral. Several fan pages shared the picture.

However, Shehnaaz kept her airport outfit basic by wearing a white shirt with boot-cut jeans. She accessorised her outfit with black boots and a crimson sling bag. Some people also spotted the actress' outfit and likened it to Sidharth's identical white shirt and denim ensemble.

Shehnaaz recently appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat program, Shape of You, and discussed how she was ridiculed for being happily living her life following Sidharth Shukla's death. This was the first time since Sidharth's death that Shehnaaz spoke about him.

The actress said, “Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life." She also said that she does not need to explain her relationship with Sidharth to anyone.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz encountered each other on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 reality show. Several times during the show, the actress expressed her feelings for Sidharth. They were best mates on the show, and there were even rumours that they were dating.

Sidharth died of a heart attack in September 2021, and Shehnaaz was witnessed standing by his side and family.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was most recently seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.

