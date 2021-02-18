Shehnaaz Gill's CellPhone's Wallpaper is a Cute Picture with Sidharth Shukla

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to Canada. In the pictures from the airport, fans managed to notice wallpaper on Shehnaaz's cellphone, it is picture with Sidharth Shukla.

The picture went viral among SidNaaz fans, who decoded that the picture is from their Diwali celebration together.

A fan shared the picture of the wallpaper on Twitter and wrote, "The WallPaper Lemme Cry. Its diwali picture. Shehnaaz is going to canada for 2 to 3 months and thats why i think Sid took 5 days off from the shoot of bbb3 ahh kullu peeche kese rahey ga?"

Another wrote, "I feel like a proud Mumma for both Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Our babiess are achieving so much and will grow much more. The wallpaper, i can't explain the happiness seeing that wall paper. God save them from all evil eyes. We love u #SidNaaz."

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, while Shehnaaz was the second-runner up.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Shehnaaz and Sidharth have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.