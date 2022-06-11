Shehnaaz Gill's Poses With a Child As Her Latest Pic From Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Goes Viral

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for a long time now. It will be Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut as well and the actress has already started shooting for the same. While fans are waiting for Shehnaaz to officially share the announcement, a picture of the Punjabi heartthrob has now gone viral on social media.

The viral picture of Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the clip, she can be seen posing with child artist Riddhi Sharma. Shehnaaz wore a grey t-shirt and looked absolutely pretty. Fans are speculating the picture to be from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali because the crew members in the background can be seen wearing t-shirts of SKF (Salman Khan FFilms). As reported by dnaindia.com, the picture was shared on Riddhi Sharma’s Instagram account but has now been deleted.

Needless to say, the picture has left Shehnaaz Gill’s fans super excited. “100% Confirmed news. This girl is child artist in KEKD. She worked in many adds and Films,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Star Shehnaaz Gill On The Set Of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali ❤️ Piche dekho piche SKF likha hai yellow shirt me.”

Exclusive!.

Star Shehnaaz Gill On The Set Of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali ❤️

Piche dekho piche skf likha h yellow shirt meFinalllyyy #ShehnaazGill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BlJMhpKxvD — ZuriSidNaaz (@zurishreya) June 11, 2022

She is even happier with kids.She gells so well with them.Sana baby ..U R SO CUTE.#ShehnaazGill@ishehnaaz_gill#KabhiEidKabhiDiwali pic.twitter.com/7MLERAvbuv — Sanjeeta Pant (@SanjeetaPant) June 11, 2022

#ShehnaazGiII from the set of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali! Now it’s confirmed ♥️

All the best cutiee! God bless u with health, happiness & success! pic.twitter.com/coYWpfxR0b — First India Telly (@firstindiatelly) June 11, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. Recently, it was also reported that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also been roped in for a role in the movie.

Meanwhile, E-Times recently reported that Salman Khan is planning to change the title of the film and go back to its original title, ‘Bhaijaan’. While there is no official announcement regarding the same so far, a report by the entertainment portal claimed that Salman Khan is keen on changing the film’s title.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.