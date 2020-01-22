Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby

This season, Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz have emerged as the most popular and talked about contestants on Bigg Boss, thanks to their daily dose of drama and high voltage fights in the house. Sidharth and Asim, who started the show on a friendly note and stood by each others' side in the beginning, have turned foes and not a day goes by when they do not engage in abusive and violent fights, taking away the limelight from other contestants. In between their chaos, the only two contestants who managed to carve out their space and become the audience's favourite were Rashami and Shehnaaz.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami

Singer Richa Sharma recently met comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter Anayra. Richa, who shares a great bond with Kapil, took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the get-together with a sweet caption.

Read: Adorable Pics of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra Shared by Richa Sharma

In a recent interaction, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke elaborately about his three children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur as well as his divorce with Amrita Singh. The actor opened up about how his divorce affected his life and children.

Read: Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of himself wearing face paint, looking like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Arjun posted the picture with the caption, "Mera naam JOKER." Among the many comments the post attracted was that of Parineeti Chopra, whose took a dig at the actor, writing, "Harkatein bhi."

Read: Arjun Kapoor Posts 'Mera naam JOKER' Picture, Parineeti Chopra Trolls Him in Comments

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to praise her. Calling her a tigress, she wrote, “I just saw last night so episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress.”

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Roots for Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh's Pairing, Asks if #SidArti is Possible

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.