Shehnaaz Wasted Everyone's Time On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Was Only Interested in Sidharth: Paras

Paras Chabbra, who rose to fame after participating on 13th season of Bigg Boss, has slammed his former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill and his ex Akanksha Puri in a new interview.

While speaking to TOI, Paras accused Akanksha of sabotaging his image.

"I have seen few interviews of her and I never understood that why she kept talking about me. I have seen my name is getting dragged since last 7 months now. I don't think she should have done it, but if you are still doing it then I would say you are showing your personality because today no one knows you as Akanksha Puri, everyone calls you Paras Chhabra's ex, he said.

"She has no identity of her own now and is only known as my ex- girlfriend. Even you have struggled so much in your career, you are working in a show for last three years, but now people are knowing you only as Paras' ex," Paras added.

Last seen on Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which saw him and Shehnaaz hunt for their prospective partners, Paras also took a dig at the former for wasting the channel's time as she didn't choose anyone.

"Shehnaz wasted time of the channel, audience, the boys and the production. The makers got some of the popular boys of the Punjabi industry be it businessman, singer, musician, social media influencer, everyone was popular, but she wasted everyone's time. She was only interested in Sidharth, if she was not interested in selecting a partner. Because of her the show got spoiled as she never showed any interest."

While Paras had chosen wild card enterant Aanchal Khurrana as his winner and partner, the latter had called him out for unfollwoing her on the social media. Aanchal also said that Paras's good friend from Bigg Boss, Mahira Sharma, might have been the reason for the same.

However, Paras has clarified that Mahira does not have any problem with Aanchal at all. "Actually, I don't handle my Instagram account, there is a team who handles it. I only post pictures sometimes and that's it. Earlier, I don't know how I had unfollowed Aanchal, when I learnt about it, I again started following her," Paras said.

"But I would like to clarify that I don't have any problem with Aanchal and she is a good friend. In fact, right now I am not even thinking about these things."

