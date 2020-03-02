Shehnaz Gill Can't Get Over Sidharth Shukla, Challenges Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Contestants to 'Make Her Forget Him'

On her new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which is a platform to find herself a groom amidst competing contestants, Shehnaz Gill said that Sidharth Shukla was still a part of her life.

While talking to all the contestants and possible suitors in her new reality show, Shehnaz was explaining to them how the title is a big deal for her. Shehnaaz said, "The show's title is a big thing, its about my marriage. If I get married to someone here, it will be forever. A few years down the line, I won't go divorcing him to marry again, on grounds like we were not the same type."

She added, "I cannot kill my self respect for creating content." Referring to Sidharth, she said, "Everyone tells me that the love between me and him was one sided, and came just from my end. So what? If he doesn't want to love me back, or did not love me, it's clear that I will never get him. But it is my life and I will do what my heart will tell me to. And if someone will try to reason how I should forget him since it was all one sided, make me forget him."

Shehnaz was trying to buckle up the contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and wanted them to try harder to impress her. Shehnaz and Sidharth are lovingly called as SidNaz by their dedicated fans and followers from Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry and the fights between the two have always managed to grab the limelight in Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz always went out of her way for the Balika Vadhu actor, he always maintained his distance from her.





