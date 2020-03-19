Shehnaz Gill Walks Out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Without Partner, Says She Loves Sidharth Shukla: Report

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill participated in Mujhe Shaadi Karoge to find their prospective partners. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the reality came to halt abruptly.

As per a report in SpotboyE, in the hastily shot finale episode, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his partner, whereas Shehnaz walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth and Shehnaz's bond in Bigg Boss 13 became one of the most talked about subject of the reality show and the pair was lovingly called 'SidNaz' by their fans.

Meanwhile, another participant in the show, comedian Balraj Sayal is said to have found love in co-contestant Ankita Srivastava. The two reportedly confessed their feelings for each other.

Apart from the reality show, both Paras and Shehnaz are doing music videos. Recently, Paras along with his BB 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma had featured in a music video, titled Baarish, which was sung by Neha Kakkar's sister Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The composition of the track was by Tony Kakkar.

Soon Shehnaz will be seen with Sidharth in singer and composer Darshan Raval's music video titled Bhula Dunga. Bhula Dunga would be a melodious love ballad. The lyrics of the SidNaaz track have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma and dancer Punit J Pathak has choreographed the music video.

Follow @News18Movies for more

