Shehnaz Gill's Video Gets 'Friends' Twist, Shibani Dandekar Posts Pic with Farhan Akhtar

No matter how many times you watch Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, it never ceases to be funny. The Instagrammer has become an internet sensation again because he is back with a hilarious video of former Bigg Boss participant Shehnaaz Gill.

But have you watched a crossover between Shehnaaz’s video and American sitcom Friends? Video-editor Ketan Prashant Bakshi has created a rib-tickling edit of Shehnaaz’s Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta dialogue with visuals of Friends.

Shibani Dandekar’s Christmas post on Instagram has left the internet in awe. Shibani shared a stunning picture with her boyfriend actor Farhan Akhtar in which the couple can be seen cuddling.

‘Merry Xmass from mine to yours,’ wrote Shibani on Instagram handle along with the adorable picture. In the picture, the couple can be seen visibly in love as Farhan is leaning over Shibani and giving a sincere kiss on her head with his eyes close while the actress is capturing the lovey-dovey moment by clicking a selfie.

Keeping up with their annual Christmas lunch tradition, the Kapoors gathered at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai on Friday to enjoy the festive feast. Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer introduced the Christmas Brunch party at the Kapoors' almost three decades ago. After his parents' death, Kunal Kapoor has kept the tradition alive. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child, arrived at the get-together with their son Taimur. They were joined by Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared the family's annual Christmas photograph from the get-together. She wrote, "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people..."

Owing to the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an intimate Christmas celebration at home. The two were seen spreading Christmas cheer with their mushy holiday post on Instagram. Soaking up in the festive spree, Mrs Jonas was seen donning a Santa cap and a pair of bling earrings as she posed with Nick and their adorable pet Diana.

"Perfect, From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year," the actress captioned the post. Take a look:

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines ever since her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz was one of the most popular contestants in the long-running reality show's 13th season. She was declared second runner-up, with her friend Sidharth Shukla emerging season 13 winner.

Now, the actress is once again set to appear on the show. Shehnaaz will grace a weekend episode along with actress Raveena Tandon, who will be celebrating host Salman Khan's birthday on Weekend Ka Vaar.

