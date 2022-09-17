Ankur Rathee Says His Shehzada Co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Have 'No Air of Stardom' | Exclusive

Ankur Rathee rose to fame after he featured in the 2019 series Four More Shots Please! Following this, his fans saw him in a ‘serious avatar’ in shows and films including Undekhi and Thappad among others. He is now working on Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Talking about his role in the film in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rathee shared that his fans would be able to see his ‘goofy and silly’ side for the first time on screen with Shehzada.

“I got a lot of fans from Four More Shots, one of the first things that I came out with. In that, they saw me as a ‘chocolate boy’ (in that show). They saw me in sort of a flirtatious role and after that, I did a series of much more serious work whether it was in Thappad or Undekhi. They saw me in a more serious space. And I never really got the full opportunity to connect with my goofy, silly side. Shehzada really gave me the opportunity to do that,” he told us.

Will Shehzada Be a Treat For Action Lovers?

Earlier this year, pictures of Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Shehzada went viral on social media which made fans wonder if the film will be a treat for action lovers. When asked about the same, Ankur mentioned that the film cannot be called an action movie entirely because there are other elements in it too. However, he also revealed that the Rohit Dhawan directorial will surely have some ‘great action sequences’.

“Shehzada has action in it and Rohit (Dhawan, director) is so phenomenal at what he does and so is our action director. I love action. Without a doubt, if you enjoy action, you are going to enjoy the film. I would not say that it is an action film entirely. This film offers a lot more than just action. It really has some really great action sequences,” he revealed.

‘There Was No Sense Of Hierarchy’: Ankur Rathee On Working With Kartik-Kriti

Sharing his experience of working with Kartik and Kriti, Ankur mentioned how the two stars were very ‘welcoming’ on the sets. He also mentioned that there was no sense of hierarchy while working with the two. “We are still shooting. It is so much fun. I think people have an impression that with great success comes this air of stardom. We have some preconceived notions of how stardom changes somebody’s personality. We think that once you achieve stardom, you keep everyone at an arm’s length distance. But with Kriti and Kartik, I did not feel it at all. From the moment I stepped on the sets, they were both very welcoming. There was no sense of hierarchy,” he said.

The 31-year-old actor also specified how even he doesn’t put his co-stars on a pedestal and rather treats them as his co-actors only. “I also, as a rule, don’t put my co-stars on a pedestal regardless of whom I am working with. For me, they are my co-actors and they are equal contributors to a scene. So I treat everyone with that respect. Because I do this, I also usually, not always, get that respect,” Rathee added.

