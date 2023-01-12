Shehzada: Allu Aravind Recalls Reactions to Kartik Aaryan Film's 1st Rushes, Says 'I Was Skeptical But...'

The Shehzada trailer dropped on Thursday amid much fanfare. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon headline the remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the trailer is getting much love from fans, producer Allu Aravind confessed that initially, he was skeptical about the extent to which Kartik will be able to fill Allu Arjun’s shoes in the Hindi remake.

For the unversed, Allu Aravind produced the original film with S. Radha Krishna. The film was released in January 2020 and was a massive hit in the Telugu-speaking regions. Speaking about seeing Kartik in the Telugu star’s shoes, the producer admitted to his doubts but they all vanished when he watched the first rushes of the film.

Speaking at the press conference, Allu Aravind said, “When I saw the first rushes, I was skeptical about how best (Kartik) can pull this off (but) I was flat." Arvind went on to praise director Rohit Dhawan. “Thanks to my friend, he has done his best. I am proud I have (worked) with his father and now with him," he said. Speaking about Kriti, the producer said that she is the most beautiful woman in the film.

Shehzada revolves around a young man who grew up in a poor household. His life takes a surprising turn when he finds out that he is actually from a rich household. He makes his way to the family and tries to earn his place back but there are a number of hurdles his way, including a threat to the family that he will be seen fighting.

With Shehzada, not only is Kartik emerging as a mass actor but he is also trying his hand at producing. The actor is co-producing the project with Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, and Aman Gill. Shehzada is slated to release on Feb. 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here