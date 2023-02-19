Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada recorded a box office collection similar to its opening day, trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recorded Rs 6.65 crore on its second day. The film so far has collected Rs 12.65 crore.

“#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz," Taran tweeted. It is to see if the film records a spike on Sunday.

Shehzada clashed with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was facing the still-going-strong film Pathaan. Taran Adarsh revealed that Pathaan entered the Rs 500 crore club on the domestic front in less than a month on Saturday.

“#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… Will cross ₹ 500 cr mark on [fourth] Tue… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 493.60 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," he tweeted.

Shehzada opened to mostly positive reviews. News18’s review of the film read: “Shehzada mostly rests on Kartik Aaryan’s shoulders, he is present in almost every frame. Kriti Sanon has a short role, but the chemistry she shares with Kartik is evident. The two complement each other very well on screen and are probably one of the best looking onscreen jodis in Bollywood currently."

Kartik has left no stone unturned to promote Shehzada. The actor visited numerous cities to meet fans and promote the film. With Shehzada, Kartik had also turned producer. He had revealed he decided to become a producer after the film faced a crisis.

