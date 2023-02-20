Shehzada box office weekend collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada recorded a box office collection quite unlike that of the general expectations of the makers. The film, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recorded Rs 6 crore on its opening day, Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.35 crores on Sunday. The film so far has collected Rs 20.20 crore in India.

Trade Expert Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Monday to share the details. He wrote, “#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz."

Shehzada clashed with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was facing the still-going-strong film Pathaan. Taran Adarsh had revealed that Pathaan entered the Rs 500 crore club on the domestic front in less than a month on Saturday.

He had tweeted, “#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… Will cross ₹ 500 cr mark on [fourth] Tue… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 493.60 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Shehzada opened to mostly positive reviews. News18’s review of the film read, “Shehzada mostly rests on Kartik Aaryan’s shoulders, he is present in almost every frame. Kriti Sanon has a short role, but the chemistry she shares with Kartik is evident. The two complement each other very well on screen and are probably one of the best looking onscreen jodis in Bollywood currently."

Kartik has left no stone unturned to promote Shehzada. The actor visited numerous cities to meet fans and promote the film. With Shehzada, Kartik had also turned producer. He had revealed he decided to become a producer after the film faced a crisis.

