Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Wrap Last Schedule in Haryana, Team Celebrates Latter's Birthday Too; See Pics

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are among the most bankable actors in the entertainment business. The actors will soon appear together on-screen with Shehzada as they recently completed the last schedule of the film in Haryana. Director Rohit Dhawan along with Kriti, Kartik and other crew members celebrated the wrap on the sets. They even cut a cake to mark Kriti Sanon’s birthday.

Made in Heaven actor, Ankur Rathee took to his Instagram and shared photos from the celebrations. In the first photo, Rohit Dhawan, Kartik, Kriti, Ankur and film producer Aman Gill posed together. In the next photo, Kriti can be seen cutting her birthday cake along with the crew. The caption along with the post read, “May you receive everything your heart desires birthday girl Kriti Sanon. And also that’s a wrap for Team Shehzada in Haryana!”

Earlier Kartik also took to his Instagram space and shared a video. In the video taken by one of the crew members, Kartik moves towards the huge crowd to greet them, as his fans waited outside the shooting location. The crowd was heard cheering for him. Along with the video, he wrote, “Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule.”

Talking about the film, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in the key roles. Shehzada marks the second venture of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi. The film is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 10, next year.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her pipeline. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in Freddy, Mr India and an untitled rom-com with Kiara Advani helmed by Sameer Vidwans. He also recently announced his collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

