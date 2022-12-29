'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan Posts Pic from A Restaurant In Paris; Fan Asks 'Shehzadi Bhi Sath Main Hai?'

The 32-year-old young Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had a super-duper-hit year. Two of his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy have garnered positive reviews from people, not just in the film fraternity, but also across spheres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took a step ahead and entered the Rs 100-crore club amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This horror comedy film was a blockbuster at the box office. Now, the actor is ready to kick off his new year celebrations in Paris, France.

On Thursday evening, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor took to Instagram to post a smiling pic as he looked at the food menu, while sitting at a fancy restaurant. The actor looked uber cool in tie-and-dye jacket and white t-shirt. He had black shades on, as he posed for the pic.

Taking to the captions, Kartik simply wrote, “Shehzada ."

Soon after the pic was shared, Kartik’s fans took to the comments section to react to his post. One of the eagle eyed fan noticed an empty glass of wine on the table, on which Kartik’s meal was served. Fan noticed that he must have got his ‘GF’ with him on the lunch date. The comment reads, “Glass khali h mtlb shahzada akela nhi h sath me shahzadi bhi h ." Another fan commented, “Cutestttt Shehzada looking the hottest!!✨." A third fan complimented, “Alexa play Shehzada TEASER THEME" because kartikaaryan is ruling the vibes of Paris in complete Shehzada style!."

Previously, Kartik posted a picture of himself on social media when he landed in the city of love. In the picture, the actor is seen giving a candid pose from his hotel room balcony which also gives a glimpse of the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. The actor is seen sporting a black hoodie with messy hairdo. Along with the photo, Kartik wrote, “Paris, Je t’aime (Paris, I love you.)”

Coincidentally, his rumoured ex-girlfriend Pashmina Roshan is also in France right now. She joined her family members, Hrithik Roshan, and cousins Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan along with Saba Azad for a snowy vacation in France. They recently shared pictures from their day out on Instagram.

Kartik and Pashmina were rumoured to be dating for a while. However, earlier this month, news made the headlines that they are no longer together. A source close to the stars told IndiaToday.in that they were spending time for five to six months and even dated but they have ended the relationship now. “Kartik and Pashmina spent a lot of time together for the last 5-6 months. They dated for a while after hitting it off. However, things did not seem to work out between the two and hence, they have already broken up,” the source claimed.

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. He will next be seen in Shehzada which also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is being bankrolled by Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna, Bhushan Kumar, and Aman Gill. It is expected to release on February 10. Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here