Home » News » Movies » 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Post For 'Param Sundari' Kriti Sanon Is Cutest of All
'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Post For 'Param Sundari' Kriti Sanon Is Cutest of All

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 11:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in Shehzada, the shooting for which is currently underway.

Kriti Sanon turned a year older today i.e on July 27. The actress who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Shehzada received an adorable birthday wish from her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik took to his Instagram space and shared a photo featuring him and Kriti as they celebrated her birthday. In the frame, they both were seen sitting on a couch as Kartik fed a piece of cake to his co-star. They flaunted their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera. On her birthday eve, Kriti donned a cute Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and blue ripped jeans, while Kartik opted for the basic white shirt and denim. The actor also penned a sweet note along with the picture. “Diet nahi todi ladki ne, Sirf pose kiya mere liye! (She didn’t break her diet she just posed for the photo for me!) Happy birthday Param Sundari, From Your Shehzada,” he wrote with a heart emoticon.

Kriti was quick to respond. “Thank you! for having all the cake after posing!” she commented.

As soon as Kartik shared the photo, fans flooded the comments section and poured in birthday wishes for the actress. One of the users wrote, “This picture is so cute,” with crying emojis. Another one mentioned them as “Cuties.”


first published:July 27, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 11:40 IST