Shehzada: Kartik Aryan to Star in Hindi Remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

In the last few months, a lot of negative rumours have surrounded Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor first made headlines when he was ruled out from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. The reason was not made public, however, it was said that the action was taken due to ‘professional circumstances.’ Later, it was reported that the actor also walked out from Freddie, which was bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment. After losing two big projects, it was believed that his career started to sink. However, the actor has now bagged the lead role in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada.

The movie is said to be the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released last year in January. It may be noted that legendary actor Rajesh Khanna also did a film, titled Shehzada, with Raakhee Gulzar in the lead. And now, Kartik has got the opportunity to play the title role in the film.

In the middle of work-related controversies, there are many producers who have high expectations from Kartik. They believe that the actor has the ability to be the next superstar of Bollywood. In a recent report, SpotboyE revealed that the producers of Shehzada paid a whopping amount of Rs 9 crore to lay their hands on the remake rights. Most likely, Allu Arjun who played the lead in the original might also make a guest appearance in the remake.

Rohit had last directed Dishoom which starred his brother Varun Dhawan and Bollywood handsome hunk John Abraham. Even after missing Dostana 2 and Freddie, Kartik has a lot of projects in the pipeline. The line-up includes Satyanarayan Ki Katha (with a new name), Dhamaaka, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently, the actor was also spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, making everyone wonder if he has got a film with the filmmaker too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here