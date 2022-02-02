Shehzada Makers Offered Rs 9 Crore to Stop the Release of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Version?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been a blockbuster hit in the Hindi belt, and the dubbed version has grossed more than Rs 100 crore. Following the success of Pushpa, the makers of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo, another Allu Arjun film, thought that it was a great opportunity to cash in on the Telugu actor’s popularity. It was reported that the makers of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo are planning to release the film, dubbed in Hindi, in the theatres.

Released in 2020, Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge in the lead and the film was an instant hit upon release. This news had created chaos in the camp of Kartik Aryan’s upcoming film Shehzada.

Kartik and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo. From Kartik’s perspective, if the Hindi dubbed version of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo gets released, it would impact the performance of Shehzada. Recently. It was in the news that Kartik had threatened to walk out from the film if the Hindi dubbed version of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo was not stopped from releasing in theatres. Fortunately, the debate in the tinsel town has got finally settled after Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Allu Aravind, Nadiadwala, and leading distributor Anil Thadani, Raveena Tandon’s husband, urged Manish Girish Shah to ensure that the Hindi dubbed version of the film does not hit theatres.

A source told ETimes that the trio sat at Shah’s office and convinced him. However, the presence of Nadiadwala and Thadani helped. Fortunately, they prevailed upon him but only after settling an amount to the tune of Rs 9 crore with him.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is produced by Aravind, T-Series, and Aman Gill. The film is likely to be released later this year.

