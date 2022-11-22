Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Channels Allu Arjun's Swag In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake

Kartik Aaryan’s birthday was made extra special with the release of the Shehzada teaser. A remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada stars Kartik in the Telugu superstar’s shoes while Kriti Sanon plays the role originally played by Pooja Hegde. The teaser opens with a massy Kartik Aaryan riding a white horse and making his way to a royal bungalow.

The teaser then throws Kartik into an action avatar, with the actor laying punches left, right and centre. With slow-motion scenes and high-octane drama, it is difficult to shake off the memories of Allu Arjun and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo while watching the teaser. The teaser also features Kriti Sanon in a glamourous avatar. Check it out below:

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada."

Producer Bhushan Kumar, in a statement to the press, was all praise for the birthday boy. “Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans,” he said. Co-producer Aman Gill added, “Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada’s birthday with the first look of our film."

Shehzada is a comedy action drama musical directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar with music by Pritam. Shehzada releasing on 10th February 2023, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna & Aman Gill.

Besides Shehzada, Kartik also has an impressive slate of releases in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor-backed Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s next, Captain India with Hansal Mehta and Hera Pheri 3, in which he is rumoured to be replacing Akshay Kumar.

