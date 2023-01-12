Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Is 'Painful' As Producer Jokes His Co-producer Aman Gill

Shehzada stands extra special for Kartik Aaryan. Not only is the film building up to be a mass entertainer that could take Kartik’s popularity a notch higher but the film also marks his first venture as a producer. The actor co-produces the movie with Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, and Aman Gill. When Aman was asked to comment about Kartik as a co-producer, he did not leave the chance to tease him.

“Should I say the truth about Kartik or lie?" Aman Gill asked Kartik. When the actor said to tell the truth, Aman joked, “(It was) painful," before breaking into laughter. “He is as involved in the process as the director. It’s a blessing to have people involved. Kriti is equally involved even though she’s not a producer. Every talent, when they get involved in the film, toh acha lagta hai," Aman added.

Speaking about turning producer for the film, Kartik credited his fellow producers who pushed him to take the new responsibility. “We face problems while working on films. All films have their share of problems. I am always fully involved in the films I do. It is always about being all in. The credit for this goes to my producers who gave me the producer credit," he said.

Shehzada revolves around a young man who grew up in a poor household. His life takes a surprising turn when he finds out that he is actually from a rich household. He makes his way to the family and tries to earn his place back but there are a number of hurdles his way, including a threat to the family that he will be seen fighting.

The film is slated to release on February 10. A remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

