Shekar Controversy: Court Lifts Ban On Screening Of Dr Rajasekhar’s Movie

Telugu actor Dr Rajasekhar’s latest film, Shekar, was released in theatres on May 20, but screening of the movie was suspended from May 23 following a court order. A civil court in Hyderabad ordered to stall the screening of the movie in theatres after hearing a case regarding the rights of the movie filed by financier Parandhama Reddy.

According to reports, the lawyer of the film’s director Jeevitha Rajasekhar has revealed that the ban on the movie has been lifted by the court, which heard the matter on Monday. The court also rejected the petition filed by the film’s financier Parandhama Reddy seeking money from Dr Rajasekhar.

During the hearing the lawyer of the film’s director, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, requested the court to lift the ban on the screening of the movie since it would cause significant harm to the producers and all others associated with the movie. Now, both the parties have come to an agreement to settle the dispute. As per the agreement, Rs 87 lakh will be paid to the financier from the film’s collection. The judge asked the lawyers of both the parties to provide the details of the accounts within two days.

Earlier, Shekar producer Sudhakar Reddy held a press conference regarding the dispute and said that Shivani and Shivatmika have nothing to do with the movie as the producers. The remunerations of the director Jeevitha and lead actor Rajasekhar have already been cleared. He also added that if anyone would try to damage his film, he would take legal action and file a defamation suit against them.

Previously, Dr Rajasekhar also claimed on social media that the film’s screenings were suspended due to a conspiracy. In an emotional tweet he wrote, “Shekar is everything for me and my family. We worked very hard to bring this film to the audience. Shekar was garnering such a great response, but today, just out of spite, some people have conspired and stopped our film from screening.”

Sekhar is an official adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam criminal film Joseph. Shivani Rajasekhar shared the screen in a lead role alongside her father for the first time in this movie.The plot deals with the plot of illegal organ trading.

