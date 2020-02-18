Shekhar Kapur Not Happy with Ali Zafar's Mr India 2? Tweets, 'No One Mentioned to Me About This'

Putting all speculations to rest, Bharat fame director Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that he is planning to make Mr India trilogy. Zafar also clarified that he would begin the movie casting after finalizing the first draft of the script. Before Zafar’s announcement, there were rumours about either Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh could play the lead role.

On Monday, the ace director tweeted about his collaboration with Zee Studios. He wrote, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

The film announcement might have made Mr India’s fans happy, but it does not seem to have pleased filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who had directed the original. The 1987-movie is considered a classic and starred Sridevi, Amrish Puri and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

A fan tagged Shekhar to the Zafar’s tweet, asking him to look into the matter. The fan also mentioned that a remake might fail to impress the audience. Replying to the tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. They cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film.”

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Earlier, the makers of the new movie claimed that it will not be a sequel or remake of Shekhar Kapur’s iconic film. Talking to news agency IANS, the makers said, “This is not a part 2 or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a reimagining of the iconic classic.”

Follow @News18Movies for more



