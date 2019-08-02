Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Shekhar Kapoor Shares Nostalgic Post About Masoom, Twitterati Says the Film is 'Unoriginal'

Shekhar Kapoor shared a poster on his 1983 film 'Masoom' on Twitter, leading people to remind him that it was not an original script but took cue from Hollywood film 'Man Woman Child.'

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shekhar Kapoor Shares Nostalgic Post About Masoom, Twitterati Says the Film is 'Unoriginal'
Image of Masoom poster, Shekhar Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom, which released in 1983, put the famed director in the top leagues in Bollywood. Films such as Mr India and Bandit Queen followed and Shekhar became one of the most regarded and sought after directors of his time. Recently, he shared a poster of the classic family-drama film Masoom on Twitter and wrote how many colleagues from the industry suggested that he change the script of the film and how he did not pay heed to them and stuck to his guns.

Sharing a poster of Masoom, Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "So many people that ‘knew' wanted me to change the script of 'Masoom'. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable' told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive, unknown, unskilled and untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that."

However, netizens were quick to point out that Masoom indeed was not an original script but took cue from Erich Segal's novel Man Woman Child, which was published a few months before Shekhar's directorial hit theatres. Masoom was a story about how the news of a man's love child creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin Shah played the father, while Shabana Azmi essayed the role of his wife.

As soon as the post surfaced, people were quick to point out that Masoom was a rip-off of a novel. See some reactions here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram