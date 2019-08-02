Shekhar Kapoor Shares Nostalgic Post About Masoom, Twitterati Says the Film is 'Unoriginal'
Shekhar Kapoor shared a poster on his 1983 film 'Masoom' on Twitter, leading people to remind him that it was not an original script but took cue from Hollywood film 'Man Woman Child.'
Image of Masoom poster, Shekhar Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom, which released in 1983, put the famed director in the top leagues in Bollywood. Films such as Mr India and Bandit Queen followed and Shekhar became one of the most regarded and sought after directors of his time. Recently, he shared a poster of the classic family-drama film Masoom on Twitter and wrote how many colleagues from the industry suggested that he change the script of the film and how he did not pay heed to them and stuck to his guns.
Sharing a poster of Masoom, Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "So many people that ‘knew' wanted me to change the script of 'Masoom'. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable' told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive, unknown, unskilled and untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that."
So many people that ‘Knew’ wanted me to change the script of this film. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable’. Told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive unknown unskilled untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that ! pic.twitter.com/Gb6Co3eOo1— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 1, 2019
However, netizens were quick to point out that Masoom indeed was not an original script but took cue from Erich Segal's novel Man Woman Child, which was published a few months before Shekhar's directorial hit theatres. Masoom was a story about how the news of a man's love child creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin Shah played the father, while Shabana Azmi essayed the role of his wife.
As soon as the post surfaced, people were quick to point out that Masoom was a rip-off of a novel. See some reactions here:
Was it a coincidence that there was an English movie "Man Woman and Child" that had an uncanny resemblance to your script? Since it was released few years before Masoom, I guess you had seen it and were "inspired" to write a "rebellious" storyline! 😁— faiyaz ahmed (@faiyazasm) August 1, 2019
You should have at least acknowledged that you got "inspired" from another movie. How can you claim it original when it was just an adoptation? Anyways, the lyrics are immemorial and acting will be remembered forever.— manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) August 1, 2019
Is it an official adaptation of 'Man, woman and child' or just another Bollywood copy without giving any credit to the original?— Lycan (@DesiDarinda) August 1, 2019
they knew it wasn't your script but a rip-off of Erich Segal "Man Woman and child". and it was their way of telling to you stop stealing somebody else's work; it was against their integrity to give a free pass to someone who felt no shame in stealing somebodys work.— a (@SInaayat) August 1, 2019
Man, Woman and Child is a 1983 American drama film directed by Dick Richards and written by Erich Segal and David Zelag Goodman.It is based on Erich Segal's book of the same name. Hope Shekhar is reminded of his source of rebellion pic.twitter.com/sgEtZLHjvD— Not That Jaspal Bhatti (@Bit_2_close) August 1, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People are Now Leaving 1-Star Ratings for Zomato after Religion Controversy
- Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR
- Google Has Temporarily Stopped Assistant Speech Data Transcriptions in The EU
- Smartphone Sales Projected to Decline 2.5 Percent Globally in 2019: Gartner
- Charging Electric Vehicles in Delhi Gets Cheaper, DERC Cuts Rate by Rs 1 per kW