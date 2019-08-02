Shekhar Kapoor Shares Nostalgic Post About Masoom, Twitterati Says the Film is 'Unoriginal'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom, which released in 1983, put the famed director in the top leagues in Bollywood. Films such as Mr India and Bandit Queen followed and Shekhar became one of the most regarded and sought after directors of his time. Recently, he shared a poster of the classic family-drama film Masoom on Twitter and wrote how many colleagues from the industry suggested that he change the script of the film and how he did not pay heed to them and stuck to his guns.

Sharing a poster of Masoom, Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "So many people that ‘knew' wanted me to change the script of 'Masoom'. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable' told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive, unknown, unskilled and untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that."

So many people that ‘Knew’ wanted me to change the script of this film. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable’. Told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive unknown unskilled untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that ! pic.twitter.com/Gb6Co3eOo1 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 1, 2019

However, netizens were quick to point out that Masoom indeed was not an original script but took cue from Erich Segal's novel Man Woman Child, which was published a few months before Shekhar's directorial hit theatres. Masoom was a story about how the news of a man's love child creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin Shah played the father, while Shabana Azmi essayed the role of his wife.

As soon as the post surfaced, people were quick to point out that Masoom was a rip-off of a novel. See some reactions here:

Was it a coincidence that there was an English movie "Man Woman and Child" that had an uncanny resemblance to your script? Since it was released few years before Masoom, I guess you had seen it and were "inspired" to write a "rebellious" storyline! 😁 — faiyaz ahmed (@faiyazasm) August 1, 2019

You should have at least acknowledged that you got "inspired" from another movie. How can you claim it original when it was just an adoptation? Anyways, the lyrics are immemorial and acting will be remembered forever. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) August 1, 2019

Is it an official adaptation of 'Man, woman and child' or just another Bollywood copy without giving any credit to the original? — Lycan (@DesiDarinda) August 1, 2019

they knew it wasn't your script but a rip-off of Erich Segal "Man Woman and child". and it was their way of telling to you stop stealing somebody else's work; it was against their integrity to give a free pass to someone who felt no shame in stealing somebodys work. — a (@SInaayat) August 1, 2019

Man, Woman and Child is a 1983 American drama film directed by Dick Richards and written by Erich Segal and David Zelag Goodman.It is based on Erich Segal's book of the same name. Hope Shekhar is reminded of his source of rebellion pic.twitter.com/sgEtZLHjvD — Not That Jaspal Bhatti (@Bit_2_close) August 1, 2019

