'Shekhar Kapoor Took it as a Challenge to Make Sridevi Look Sexy on Screen,' Reveals Karan Johar

Who can forget Sridevi's stunning dance in Kaate Nahin Kat Te in that gorgeous blue chiffon saree? But not many of you would know that it was a part of a challenge that Mr India director Shekhar Kapur took up from the late director, actor and producer Feroz Khan.

At the launch of Sridevi - The Eternal Screen Goddess, a book based on the life of the late Bollywood icon, Karan Johar shared an interesting anecdote about the song, which was picturised on the legendary actress and Anil Kapoor.

"Feroz Khan had Sridevi in a yellow saree in a film called Jaanbaaz and he said, 'Nobody can make Sridevi look as beautiful and sexy as she looked in my film.' So Shekhar took up that challenge with Kaate Nahin Kat Te in Mr. India. I think Kate Nahin Kat Te is the benchmark of sexy in cinema," Karan said.

Sridevi's another song, Tere Mere Hoton Pe, in which she wore a yellow saree as she danced on a hilltop along with Rishi Kapoor, still remains a timeless classic. The song was from Yash Chopra's 1989 film Chandni.

"Chiffon saree was a big part of Yash Chopra's cinema DNA. But if you go by the aesthetics and visuality of how Kaate Nahin Kat Te was shot, it's so amazingly sexy with such strong aesthetic. It's done in an immensely incredible way. Nowhere do you feel like at all squeamish or cringey watching it. It's just stunningly sexy. And, I think Shekhar completely took up that competition and really aced it," Karan added.

Karan, who called himself a lifelong fan of Sridevi, got emotional as he recounted how she was a huge part of his life growing up.

"For me, today and every moment of Sridevi, just takes me back to my entire childhood, my entire being, my passion and love for the movies and my absolute obsession for Hindi cinema. I think she has a large part to do with it. I can't recall the moment where I thought I fell madly in love with her. I was just her biggest fan.

"I remember going with my house help to see Himmatwala in a cinema hall because nobody in my immediate surroundings wanted to come with me and I went multiple times and saw Himmatwala and every other movie after that. And that's when my love story began with her and it never ended," he added.

