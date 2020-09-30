MOVIES

Shekhar Kapur Becomes FTII President, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

Shekhar Kapur will be heading India's premiere film school FTII in Pune and congratulatory messages for the veteran director poured in after the announcement was made public on Tuesday.

Bandit Queen fame film director Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the president of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society.

The 74-year-old actor-producer is known for directing popular films like Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr India and Shabana Azmi-Naseeruddin Shah’s Masoom. Shekhar has also acted in some films like Gawahi (1989) and Drishti (1990).

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the actor-director after Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar announced his appointment as the President and Chairman of the governing council of FTII on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has recently joined Twitter and is in controversy for speaking against the film industry, congratulated the newly appointed president. The Queen actor said that she hopes to see Shekhar in such roles and that they need his guidance.

Replying to Kangana, Shekhar said that is an honour and a huge responsibility.

Ranvir Shorey, who is soon going to appear in Hotstar’s PariWar, also congratulated Shekhar. Retweeting a news of Shekhar’s appointment, he said, “A true master filmmaker at the helm of India’s premier film institute, FTII, will surely help India achieve excellence in cinema and find its place on the global stage at a time when filmmaking is exploding the world over.”

Shekhar also received congratulatory messages from director-producer Vivek Agnihotri who made a thriller movie about the death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri called The Tashkent Files. He congratulated Shekhar saying that the institute deserves Shekhar and vice-versa.

Author Amish Tripathi also wished the director for getting the new responsibility. He tweeted that minister Javadekar has done a brilliant job with the appointment of Shekhar. Congratulating Shekhar, he said that he will do a wonderful job.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, said that Shekhar is the best choice for this role and will take the institution to newer heights.

Actor Arav Chowdhury who is a winner of the Mr India title also congratulated the director.

We congratulate Shekhar on his latest feat.

