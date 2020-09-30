Shekhar Kapur Becomes FTII President, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

Bandit Queen fame film director Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the president of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society.

The 74-year-old actor-producer is known for directing popular films like Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr India and Shabana Azmi-Naseeruddin Shah’s Masoom. Shekhar has also acted in some films like Gawahi (1989) and Drishti (1990).

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the actor-director after Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar announced his appointment as the President and Chairman of the governing council of FTII on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.@narendramodi @shekharkapur pic.twitter.com/lARfoDW4b9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 29, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has recently joined Twitter and is in controversy for speaking against the film industry, congratulated the newly appointed president. The Queen actor said that she hopes to see Shekhar in such roles and that they need his guidance.

Amazing news, congratulations sir, hope to see you in many such roles we need your guidance @shekharkapur https://t.co/CehsohoOYx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Replying to Kangana, Shekhar said that is an honour and a huge responsibility.

Ranvir Shorey, who is soon going to appear in Hotstar’s PariWar, also congratulated Shekhar. Retweeting a news of Shekhar’s appointment, he said, “A true master filmmaker at the helm of India’s premier film institute, FTII, will surely help India achieve excellence in cinema and find its place on the global stage at a time when filmmaking is exploding the world over.”

Congratulations to @shekharkapur! A true master filmmaker at the helm of India’s premier film institute, FTII, will surely help India achieve excellence in cinema and find its place on the global stage at a time when filmmaking is exploding the world over. https://t.co/b7MfEegzHX — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 29, 2020

Shekhar also received congratulatory messages from director-producer Vivek Agnihotri who made a thriller movie about the death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri called The Tashkent Files. He congratulated Shekhar saying that the institute deserves Shekhar and vice-versa.

Congrats @shekharkapur you and FTII both truly deserve each other. https://t.co/7MTzfGw4fl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 29, 2020

Author Amish Tripathi also wished the director for getting the new responsibility. He tweeted that minister Javadekar has done a brilliant job with the appointment of Shekhar. Congratulating Shekhar, he said that he will do a wonderful job.

This is a brilliant appointment by @PrakashJavdekar ji.Congratulations @shekharkapur. I'm sure you'll do a wonderful job! https://t.co/OTp4Xm3IcT — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) September 29, 2020

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, said that Shekhar is the best choice for this role and will take the institution to newer heights.

Congratulations @shekharkapur for being appointed as the new President of FTII Society and Chairman of @FTIIOfficial Governing Council. You truly are the best choice for this prestigious post and will take this great institution to newer heights. @prasarbharati — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 29, 2020

Actor Arav Chowdhury who is a winner of the Mr India title also congratulated the director.

Heartiest Congratulations @shekharkapur on becoming the Chairman & President of FTII . More power to you Sir . pic.twitter.com/flEFpGAp0L — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) September 29, 2020

We congratulate Shekhar on his latest feat.