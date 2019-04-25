Shekhar Kapur Calls Bandit Queen His Best Film, Says He Hopes to Make Something Like It Again

Hey @shekharkapur I see Bandit Queen every few years since it released ..I always thought it was fantastic but everytime I see it again I realise that it’s even more fantastic than what I last remembered ..The only two films who did this to me is Godfather and Bandit Queen🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2019

Thank you @RGVzoomin 🙏🙏🙏 you have always said that, and I appreciate your comment on Bandit Queen. I think its my best film because it was shot completely intuitively. And hope i can make another film like that .. https://t.co/UfdHEsId02 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 24, 2019

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says his directorial Bandit Queen, which released in 1994, is his best film because it was shot completely intuitively.Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday praised Kapur's film, which was based on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi."Hey Shekhar Kapur, I see 'Bandit Queen' every few years since it released. I always thought it was fantastic but every time I see it again I realise that it's even more fantastic than what I last remembered. The only two films who did this to me is 'Godfather' and 'Bandit Queen'," Varma tweeted.To which Kapur replied, "Thank you Ram Gopal Varma. You have always said that, and I appreciate your comment on 'Bandit Queen'. I think its my best film because it was shot completely intuitively. And hope I can make another film like that."Bandit Queen, which featured Seema Biswas and Nirmal Pandey in central roles, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It was premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.Moreover, it was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards but was not accepted as a nominee.Interestingly, Kapur has made several other critically-acclaimed and much-loved films in his prolific career, including Masoom and Mr. India.