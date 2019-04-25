English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shekhar Kapur Calls Bandit Queen His Best Film, Says He Hopes to Make Something Like It Again
Featuring Seema Biswas and Nirmal Pandey, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen was based on the life of famed bandit Phoolan Devi.
A file photo of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.
Loading...
Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says his directorial Bandit Queen, which released in 1994, is his best film because it was shot completely intuitively.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday praised Kapur's film, which was based on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi.
"Hey Shekhar Kapur, I see 'Bandit Queen' every few years since it released. I always thought it was fantastic but every time I see it again I realise that it's even more fantastic than what I last remembered. The only two films who did this to me is 'Godfather' and 'Bandit Queen'," Varma tweeted.
To which Kapur replied, "Thank you Ram Gopal Varma. You have always said that, and I appreciate your comment on 'Bandit Queen'. I think its my best film because it was shot completely intuitively. And hope I can make another film like that."
Bandit Queen, which featured Seema Biswas and Nirmal Pandey in central roles, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It was premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.
Moreover, it was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards but was not accepted as a nominee.
Interestingly, Kapur has made several other critically-acclaimed and much-loved films in his prolific career, including Masoom and Mr. India.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday praised Kapur's film, which was based on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi.
"Hey Shekhar Kapur, I see 'Bandit Queen' every few years since it released. I always thought it was fantastic but every time I see it again I realise that it's even more fantastic than what I last remembered. The only two films who did this to me is 'Godfather' and 'Bandit Queen'," Varma tweeted.
Hey @shekharkapur I see Bandit Queen every few years since it released ..I always thought it was fantastic but everytime I see it again I realise that it’s even more fantastic than what I last remembered ..The only two films who did this to me is Godfather and Bandit Queen🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 24, 2019
To which Kapur replied, "Thank you Ram Gopal Varma. You have always said that, and I appreciate your comment on 'Bandit Queen'. I think its my best film because it was shot completely intuitively. And hope I can make another film like that."
Thank you @RGVzoomin 🙏🙏🙏 you have always said that, and I appreciate your comment on Bandit Queen. I think its my best film because it was shot completely intuitively. And hope i can make another film like that .. https://t.co/UfdHEsId02— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 24, 2019
Bandit Queen, which featured Seema Biswas and Nirmal Pandey in central roles, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It was premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.
Moreover, it was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards but was not accepted as a nominee.
Interestingly, Kapur has made several other critically-acclaimed and much-loved films in his prolific career, including Masoom and Mr. India.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kendall Jenner Makes a Stunning Debut on Vogue Russia Cover, See Pics
- Vicky Kaushal or Kartik Aryan? Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Who She Would Kiss Onscreen
- This is What People Googled After TikTok Ban Was Lifted in India
- Twitter Users Try Their 'Hand' at This ‘Simple’ DIY Sketch, Fail Miserably
- Instagram Model Pretends to Die at Tourist Spots Around the World. Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results