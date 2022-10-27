Shekhar Kapur Calls UK PM Rishi Sunak ‘Part of a Huge Global Shift’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He called the UK Prime Minister a huge part of the global shift. The Mr India director shared on Twitter how he faced racism during his early days in the country and was beaten up for going on a date with a white girl. In the tweet, he mentioned that when he first went to the UK as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow or corner shops.

He also mentioned that he was subjected to racial discrimination and wrote, “My friends randomly called me Abdul and was beaten up because I dared go out with a white girl (sic).” He further expressed his gratitude to Sunak and mentioned, “Thank you Rishi Sunak, you are part of a huge global shift.”

When I first went to the Uk as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow. Or corner shops. My friends randomly called me Abdul, and was beaten up because I dared go out with a white girl. Thank you #RishiSunak you are part of a huge global shift — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 26, 2022

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash shared an unseen photo on Instagram as he congratulated Rishi Sunak. The picture features actress Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Shekhar Kapur, Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan and Rishi Sunak among other celebrities. In the photo, Rishi can be seen standing at the back in a black suit smiling at the camera. While Shekar wore a white shirt and black pants layered with a black coat.

The caption of the tweet read: “Many many congratulations Great Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.”

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, congratulated the PM and penned, “Jai Bharat… now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.”

Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss. Following that, he met King Charles III on Tuesday when the British monarch asked Sunak to form a government. After he met with the King, Sunak addressed the country. He assured that he will fix the mistakes of his predecessor and resurrect the UK from the economic crisis.

Rishi Sunak’s ascent as the leader of the Tory party is significant as he is the first person of colour to become prime minister in British history.

